ABC Supply supports veterans through donation match for Homes For Our Troops

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One car at the Indianapolis 500 this weekend will be racing to raise awareness and donations for a nonprofit that is making a difference for veterans in the United States.

ABC Supply Co. is putting nonprofit Homes For Our Troops center stage at the Indy 500 by gifting the design of its IndyCar and matching donations made to the organization of up to $1 million.

Founded in 2004, HFOT’s mission is to build and donate specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans in order to rebuild their lives. To date, the organization has built over 330 homes.

J.R. Hildebrand will drive the IndyCar, which will feature a star-spangled American flag design with the HFOT logo and their tagline, “Building Homes, Rebuilding Lives.”

“We’re proud to give Homes For Our Troops a national stage at the Indianapolis 500 to help increase awareness and donations for their organization,” Chief operating officer of ABC Supply Mike Jost said. “The work they do to support Veterans is incredible, and we’re hopeful that others will be inspired to support them as well.”

HFOT’s mission doesn’t stop once homes are complete; the organization also offers resources for financial planning, homeownership education and peer mentoring.

“At Homes For Our Troops, we consider our Veterans family. We don’t just give them the keys and walk away; we maintain a relationship with them to help them rebuild their lives. The support from partners like ABC Supply enables us to provide not only specially adapted custom homes to severely injured Veterans, but also a lifelong support network,” HFOT President and CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer said.

Donations will be matched from May 21-30.

“To support this organization at the Speedway, bring attention to Veterans and some of the challenges that they face, and highlight the things that people and organizations like Homes For Our Troops are doing to give them opportunities to better their lives is such a special thing to be able to be a part of,” Driver of the No. 11 car J.R. Hildebrand said.

To learn more about HFOT or to donate to the organization, visit their website.

