Center for Black Excellence celebrates new $2.5 million gift

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s proposed The Center for Black Excellence and Culture crossed the halfway point in its quest to raise $36 million toward building its new center, which is slated to open next year.

The latest round of donation was led by Ascension Education Group, which pledged $2.5 million, the center noted. Their donation matches the one previously given by American Family Insurance as the largest commitments so far. Summit Credit Union is also making a seven-figure gift.

“We are enormously grateful to Ascendium and thrilled to embark on this partnership to unlock the full potential of everyone who walks through The Center’s doors,” founder and CEO Dr. Alex Gee said. “I am overjoyed that so many new businesses and individuals continue to lock arms with this historic undertaking.”

In its latest announcement, The Center listed nine other foundations and companies (listed below) that gave between $50,000 and a half-million for the project. In all, the organization says it has raised over $20 million from more than 400 donors toward that aforementioned goal.

A new center aims to offer Madison’s black community a cultural home. According to The Center for Black Excellence website, fundraising is already underway for a building opening in the fall of 2023. (The Center for Black Excellence and Culture)

“The community’s coming together to support The Center has been incredibly inspiring, Ascendium vice-president of education philanthropy Amy Kerwin said. “Ascendium looks forward to helping The Center foster education and workforce training opportunities and develop the next generation of leaders that will guide Madison and the surrounding communities to new heights.”

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is designed to be a location where Black residents and others can congregate to promote community, celebrate Black history, and support Black-owned businesses and community leaders. It will be located on a six-acre plot of in a historically Black neighborhood in Madison.

Recently announced donations to The Center:

$2,500,000

Ascendium

$250,000-$500,000

Oscar Rennebohm Foundation, Inc.

Jan & Bill DeAtley

Comer Family Foundation

Madison Gas & Electric Foundation

BMO Harris Bank

Lau & Bea Christensen

$100,000-$249,999

TDS Telecom

Jack & Sarah Salzwedel

$50,000-$99,000

Dave Boyer & Joan Philip

