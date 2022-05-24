DeForest preps for Memorial Day Ceremony

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The upcoming holiday weekend will be full of family time for many, but it’s also a time to honor U.S. military members who have died serving their country.

Every year, the DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation hosts a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor those veterans.

The event will take place on Monday, May 30 at the DeForest Veterans Memorial Park on the 200 block of North Main Street, beginning at 11:45 a.m. The ceremony will last about 45 minutes to an hour.

Because it is also the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force, there will also be an Air Force component to the ceremony.

Area residents are encouraged to invite others, bring lawn chairs and attend.

