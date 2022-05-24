Advertisement

DOJ names officer, man killed in Racine shooting

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed the names Tuesday of both the officer and the man killed in a shooting that occurred last week after an attempted traffic stop in Racine.

According to the DOJ, Racine Police Department officer Zachary Brenner attempted to stop a vehicle around 1 p.m. on May 20 in connection to a search warrant. The warrant was for an alleged felon in possession of a weapon.

After a pursuit with the vehicle, the DOJ said the 37-year-old suspect, Da’shontay King, fled on foot.

Officer Brenner chased after King, who was allegedly in possession of a gun.

Chief Maurice Robinson said at the time that the officer chased the man over a fence and small hill, and ordered him to drop the gun. Robinson said the man did not, and the officer shot him.

Officials took King to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Brenner has four years of experience in law enforcement, the DOJ stated. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is still reviewing evidence in this case and will turn over its investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney at the end of the investigation. The agency noted that a gun was found at the scene and body camera footage recorded the shooting.

