Dozens of cars and homes vandalized in Stoughton overnight

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rash of overnight acts of vandalism have police officers in Stoughton responding to dozens of reports of slashed tires and graffiti in residential areas.

Approximately 40 complaints have already been filed, the Stoughton Police Department indicated. Investigators believe the incidents all happened early Tuesday morning on the city’s southwest side. Their investigation is still ongoing.

The police department did not release any information about possible suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area where the vandalisms took place with security cameras to check their footage and call the police department if the suspected were recorded.

Anyone with information about the suspects or who witnessed the incidents is asked call the Stoughton Police Dept. at 608-873-3374.

