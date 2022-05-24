Festival Foods and Kwik Trip partner for gas rewards program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Festival Foods and Kwik Trip are partnering to launch a statewide fuel savings program.

The Festival Foods Gas Rewards Program will start across Wisconsin on May 25.

The program will allow Festival Foods shoppers the opportunity to earn 1 cent off Kwik Trip fuel purchases with every $10 spent at Festival Foods.

For example, $100 spent on groceries at Festival Foods would save shoppers 10 cents off per gallon of fuel at their next fill-up.

Festival Foods president and CEO Mark Skogen said the results from Gas Rewards test markets prove that shoppers love the program.

“We’re excited to provide added value to our guests in this new partnership with Kwik Trip, a fellow Wisconsin-based business that, like Festival Foods, is committed to providing the very best value and service to its guests,” Skogen said.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring value to our guests, so when presented the opportunity to partner with another Wisconsin business to do that, it was a no-brainer for us,” Kwik Trip digital marketing and loyalty manager David Jackson said.

To participate in the program, pick up a Gas Rewards card at any Festival Foods location in Wisconsin.

Make sure you register your card right away to start earning points. The rewards balance will be displayed at the bottom of your Festival Foods receipts and can be registered and checked online here.

For more information, visit the Festival Foods website.

