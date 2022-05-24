Advertisement

‘Maddening and horrific:’ Gov. Evers, others respond to shooting at Texas elementary school

FILE- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in...
FILE- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin leaders are expressing their condolences following the “horrific” mass shooting Tuesday at a Texas elementary school.

“Fifteen lives were taken today,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “Our hearts are broken by the maddening and horrific act of gun violence in Uvalde. Kathy and I are praying for the parents and families, educators and classmates, and an entire community that has been shattered by a merciless act of gun violence.”

Republican Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson expressed his condolences and said “There are no adequate words to express the horror at Robb Elementary.”

“Something this horrific, children being slaughtered in their school, it des not get worse than this,” Johnson said.

Democratic Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin said her heart was broken after the shooting.

“My heart breaks, again. A mass shooting at a school, again. More lives lost to gun violence, again. How many more times will we say again... and accept doing nothing?” Baldwin stated.

The Middleton Cross Plains Area School District student services staff are ready to provide support to students and additional law enforcement have been requested to patrol around schools, a letter sent out to all families stated.

“Keeping our students and staff safe and secure remains our number one priority and when situations like the one today in Texas arise, we are reminded of the important role that we all play in keeping our schools safe,” Superintendent Dana Monogue said. “Our hearts go out to those impacted by this gut-wrenching tragedy.”

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 18 children and three adults, a state senator said.

For help with emotional distress related to a natural or human-caused disaster, call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-­800-985-5990.

