Madison teachers rally for wage increase amid staff shortages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Teachers rallied outside the Madison Metropolitan School District’s administration building Monday to demand fair pay amid a staffing shortage.

Madison Teachers Inc., a union consisting of Madison teachers and educational leaders, helped organize the “Rally for Retention” at the Doyle Administration Building in hopes the district properly staffs schools before next fall.

The group stated that there are “extreme shortages” of positions across the district, including teachers, special education assistants and substitute teachers. These shortages have led to a burnout for those who have continued to work in the district, explained MTI President Mike Jones.

“We’re speaking not just out of anger or like righteous indignation, but honestly out of fear, because we know through talking with our colleagues, we’ve already had a year where we’ve been severely understaffed,” said Jones. “Like we haven’t had enough hourly support, haven’t had enough subs, haven’t had enough classroom teachers and mental health support.”

The group is specifically asking for MMSD to budget for a 4.7% cost-of-living adjustment in the base wage increase and include annual salaries with step increases on teacher contracts. MTI is also advocating for a $5 increase to all educational assistant and security assistant salary schedules, as well as an increase in substitute pay rates to keep at the pace of the teacher salary schedule.

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the district values its educators and acknowledges their frustrations.

“We agree our staff deserves better, and like many districts across the Badger State, our budgetary reality involves a State Legislature which continues to abdicate its responsibility to do the bare minimum for public schools,” LeMonds said. “We are grateful for the voices we heard during the MTI staff rally today, and appreciate the respectful discourse they have shown during our collaborative process in building consensus. It is our hope we will be able to come to an agreement which appropriately values staff and keeps students always at the center, while enabling our district to be good fiscal stewards for the taxpayers of Madison.”

The group asked that MMSD regard the employee handbook process to help recruit more educators and work to retain the ones they have.

