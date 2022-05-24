MFD: Unattended stove top burner causes kitchen fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department units were dispatched to an apartment fire Sunday night.

A report came in around 8 p.m. Sunday for a structure fire on the 2400 Block of Columbus Lane.

When the first crews arrived on scene, they were informed by building residents that they had forced entry and extinguished a fire in their neighbor’s apartment, according to MFD.

Crews encountered heavy smoke and heat in the kitchen area upon entering the apartment.

Fire crews assisted with ventilation and confirmed that the fire had been extinguished prior to MFD’s arrival.

The resident of the apartment was not home at the time of the fire. According to MFD, the cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended stove top burner that had been left on.

The fire damaged the electrical wiring, and the resident was displaced.

Damage is estimated to be $20,000, MFD said.

The National Fire Protection Association said cooking has been the leading cause of reported home fires and home deaths.

MFD is reminding people of the following tips to prevent kitchen fires:

If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove.

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food.

Keep flammable objects such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels and curtains away from the stovetop.

Keep a lid nearby while you’re cooking to smother small grease fires by sliding the lid over the pan and turning off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

In the case of an oven fire, turn the heat off and keep the door closed.

If a fire does start, get out of the kitchen. Close the door behind you to help contain the fire, and call 911 after you leave.

