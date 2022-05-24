Sentencing hearing date set for Khari Sanford

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sentencing date has been set for Khari Sanford, who was convicted Monday in the killings of a Madison couple, according to court documents.

Sanford, 21, will appear at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 to learn if he will be eligible for the possibility of parole.

He was found guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which already holds a mandatory minimum penalty of life in prison. The charges previously had an enhancer of “with use of a dangerous weapon,” which was dropped Monday after a motion by the state.

A pre-sentence investigation was requested Monday by prosecutors in the trial, which will allow the judge to review items like the criminal complaint and Sanford’s background ahead of the sentencing. This determines if there are any extenuating circumstances that the judge should consider when determining the severity of the sentence. A formal order for the investigation was ordered Tuesday.

Sanford’s bond was also revoked following the reading of the verdict.

The Dane County jury, made up of 13 men and three women, reached the verdict just over three hours after going into deliberations.

There has not been a sentencing date set yet for Alijah Larrue, Sanford’s co-defendant. Larrue pleaded guilty last year to two counts of felony murder kidnapping for the deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre in March of 2020 at the UW Arboretum. In exchange for the plea, the two counts of party to the crime of first-degree homicide against him were dropped.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.