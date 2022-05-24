Advertisement

Six Beaver Dam wholesale dealer licenses revoked

(WBAY)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced 6 wholesale dealers in Beaver Dam had their licenses revoked for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.

These dealers are:

  • RH Enterprise LLC
  • F M D Autos LLC
  • Tailormade Auto LLC
  • Dee Auto Spot LLC
  • Wolek Auto Spot LLC
  • 7 Boys Auto LLC

The DMV determined that each of these dealers violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The revocation took effect Monday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend
This is a rendering of what the space will look like once the project is complete
“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

Latest News

Madison Teachers Inc. rally for wage increases Monday.
Madison teachers rally for wage increase amid staff shortages
Khari Sanford appears on Monday, May 23 in court.
Khari Sanford convicted in UW Arboretum killings
Wisconsin’s meat processing industry receives $10 million investment
Waterfront restaurant The Nau-Ti-Gal permanently closes