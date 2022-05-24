Six Beaver Dam wholesale dealer licenses revoked
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced 6 wholesale dealers in Beaver Dam had their licenses revoked for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.
These dealers are:
- RH Enterprise LLC
- F M D Autos LLC
- Tailormade Auto LLC
- Dee Auto Spot LLC
- Wolek Auto Spot LLC
- 7 Boys Auto LLC
The DMV determined that each of these dealers violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The revocation took effect Monday.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.