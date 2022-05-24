Six Beaver Dam wholesale dealer licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced 6 wholesale dealers in Beaver Dam had their licenses revoked for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.

These dealers are:

RH Enterprise LLC

F M D Autos LLC

Tailormade Auto LLC

Dee Auto Spot LLC

Wolek Auto Spot LLC

7 Boys Auto LLC

The DMV determined that each of these dealers violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The revocation took effect Monday.

