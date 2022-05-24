Study: People to lose up to 58 hours of sleep by 2099

(CNN) - There’s new research that may cause you to lose some sleep… literally.

According to a worldwide study published in the journal “One Earth,” people could get up to 58 hours less shut eye per year by the year 2099, because of global warming.

Those involved with the data say people who live in warm climates are more likely to get less sleep than individuals who live in colder conditions. So, they argue, the warmer the planet gets, the less sleep is expected.

The findings are based on more than 47,000 adults in 68 countries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting roughly between seven and nine hours per night. However, about a third of people in the U.S. already say they get less sleep than that.

Health officials say a lack of sleep can result in concentration problems and possible heart issues.

