Suspect in Janesville bites officer during felony apprehension

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning a Janesville Police Officer was bitten by a suspect after stopping their vehicle for traveling without any lights on.

The suspect vehicle was traveling on W. Centerway and N. Academy St. when the officer stopped and made contact with the occupants around 3:37 a.m.

The front seat passenger was identified as Shasta Howell, 43, who was wanted by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of felony operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

The officer told Howell she was wanted on these charge and tried to verbally solicit cooperation. Howell instead rolled up the window and locked the door to the vehicle, refusing to comply with directions and openly stating she was going to fight.

The driver of the vehicle unlocked the door for officers, and officers had to force the door open as Howell tried to hold it shut. She continued pulling away from officers and leaned further into the car.

An officer then deployed Oleoresin Capsicum on Howell, which stunned her. Officers were then able to remove her from the vehicle.

While officers were attempting to put Howell’s arms behind her back, Howell intentionally moved her head over and bit one officer on the arm.

After handcuffing Howell, officers called an ambulance to the scene to attend to Howell, who was having a reaction to the exposure of OC spray. She was treated and released from a local hospital.

Howell is now being held at the Rock County Jail.

The officer Howell bit also received medical attention for minor injuries sustained on the arm. The officer immediately returned to work after being treated.

