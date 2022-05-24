Advertisement

Tornado strikes Town of Wells, causes damage to two properties

(Monroe County Emergency Management)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that on May 19 a tornado struck two properties in the Town of Wells.

The tornado length was .27 miles long and had maximum wind speeds of 85 mph. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it was short lived but caused significant damage to a shed with farm equipment and a camper that was thrown 100 feet into the air, landing into a tree and was destroyed.

Several pieces of farm equipment were flipped over and thrown into the field as well.

According to the report, there was also some tree damage to the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail. The DNR was in the process of cleaning up the area to get the trail reopened for the weekend.

The National Weather Service Personnel visited the site on May 21 and confirmed the preliminary damage results of an EF0 tornado.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend
This is a rendering of what the space will look like once the project is complete
“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

Latest News

"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns
Looking into regulations nationwide for genealogy sites
Looking into regulations nationwide for genealogy sites
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns
Khari Sanford appears on Monday, May 23 in court.
Khari Sanford convicted in UW Arboretum killings
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will keep voters on the rolls for now after they deadlocked...
Republican fake elector running to lead election commission