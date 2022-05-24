Tornado strikes Town of Wells, causes damage to two properties

WELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that on May 19 a tornado struck two properties in the Town of Wells.

The tornado length was .27 miles long and had maximum wind speeds of 85 mph. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it was short lived but caused significant damage to a shed with farm equipment and a camper that was thrown 100 feet into the air, landing into a tree and was destroyed.

Several pieces of farm equipment were flipped over and thrown into the field as well.

According to the report, there was also some tree damage to the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail. The DNR was in the process of cleaning up the area to get the trail reopened for the weekend.

The National Weather Service Personnel visited the site on May 21 and confirmed the preliminary damage results of an EF0 tornado.

