Washout Wednesday - Showers & storms likely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin gets a good soaking Wednesday -- some places could receive up to an inch of needed rainfall. While severe weather chances are low, there will be an opportunity for some thunder & lightning to sneak in Wednesday morning & afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon was marked by increasing cloud cover - ahead of low-pressure. Temperatures had settled in the 60s and will drop into the upper 40s - near 50° overnight. Most areas stay dry this evening. The first showers will enter into the Badger State around midnight. Showers will grow in coverage throughout the morning. A few heavier showers may deliver a quick 0.25″ - 0.5″ of rainfall during the mid-late morning hours.

Rain becomes more scattered during the afternoon as the warm front approaches. This will also be a window of opportunity for a few storms to develop. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 60s in the South. Highs will be a bit cooler farther North - where the warm front arrives later.

Lingering showers continue overnight as low-pressure rolls by. Highs will return into the upper 60s on Thursday. Rain coverage will be far less, but few scattered showers/a few storms cannot be ruled out.

The sky clears out by Friday as the low moves away. Southerly flow develops for the weekend - bumping temperatures into the 70s and 80s. The warm & more humid air will support showers & storms should they move in from the West. A slowly advancing frontal boundary will be the focus of showers/storms this weekend. That front, however, remains to our West. Should it nudge farther East, rain chances will be increased.

Memorial Day weekend appears overall dry, but spotty rain chances will still be included. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.