Advertisement

Washout Wednesday - Showers & storms likely

Rainfall amounts could top 0.5-1.0″ in some places. Lingering showers/storms could continue into Thursday.
Low-pressure brings scattered showers and a few storms into the region Wednesday. A few...
Low-pressure brings scattered showers and a few storms into the region Wednesday. A few lingering showers may hold over into Thursday before sunshine breaks out Friday.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin gets a good soaking Wednesday -- some places could receive up to an inch of needed rainfall. While severe weather chances are low, there will be an opportunity for some thunder & lightning to sneak in Wednesday morning & afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon was marked by increasing cloud cover - ahead of low-pressure. Temperatures had settled in the 60s and will drop into the upper 40s - near 50° overnight. Most areas stay dry this evening. The first showers will enter into the Badger State around midnight. Showers will grow in coverage throughout the morning. A few heavier showers may deliver a quick 0.25″ - 0.5″ of rainfall during the mid-late morning hours.

Rain becomes more scattered during the afternoon as the warm front approaches. This will also be a window of opportunity for a few storms to develop. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 60s in the South. Highs will be a bit cooler farther North - where the warm front arrives later.

Lingering showers continue overnight as low-pressure rolls by. Highs will return into the upper 60s on Thursday. Rain coverage will be far less, but few scattered showers/a few storms cannot be ruled out.

The sky clears out by Friday as the low moves away. Southerly flow develops for the weekend - bumping temperatures into the 70s and 80s. The warm & more humid air will support showers & storms should they move in from the West. A slowly advancing frontal boundary will be the focus of showers/storms this weekend. That front, however, remains to our West. Should it nudge farther East, rain chances will be increased.

Memorial Day weekend appears overall dry, but spotty rain chances will still be included. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend
Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school

Latest News

Highs will be below average through Friday
Cool Temperatures Continue
Low-pressure brings widespread rainfall to southern Wisconsin mid-week. Some places could...
First Alert: Widespread showers bring needed rain Wednesday
Monday Extended Forecast
Watching for a Washout Wednesday
A warming trend is on the way by the holiday weekend.
Cool Temperatures Continue