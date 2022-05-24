Wisconsin union accuses American Red Cross of bargaining in bad faith

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin union representing employees of the American Red Cross are accusing the agency Tuesday of bargaining in bad faith.

AFSCME Wisconsin announced it had filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board Tuesday morning.

AFSCME Local 1205 and 1558, which represent 300 Red Cross employees in Wisconsin and Iowa, say their most recent contracts expired on Sept. 30, 2021, and Red Cross management has canceled or rescheduled up to 21 sessions of meetings with employee bargaining committees. Management has only met with the two committees once time each, according to the union.

Collections Technician Lora Parker stated that they have given the Red Cross many dates to meet with them.

“They cancel, and we start over again,” Parker said. “We need some resolution. We are fair with them, and they need to be fair with us.”

Included in the group’s bargaining proposal are advocating for more competitive wages and proper staffing. The workers argue that their wages have been reduced over the past five years and more blood donors have been scheduled than are able to be accommodated, creating a stressful experience for employees. They claim that this has led to canceled blood drives and a shortage of blood at area hospitals.

NBC15 has reached out to the American Red Cross for a statement and will update this article with its response.

