Wisconsin’s meat processing industry receives $10 million investment

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To help improve the long-term viability of the livestock industry in Wisconsin, meat processors will now be able to apply for grants of up to $150,000.

These grants are due to Governor Tony Evers announcing the creation of the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program - which he invested $10 million into. This program is designed to help continue to grow Wisconsin’s meat processing industry.

“Wisconsin’s meat processors are a key component of a resilient supply chain, and the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program will help us continue to build critical infrastructure and increase processing capacity, ensuring the industry can thrive,” said Gov. Evers.

Earlier this year, Gov. Evers announced up to $5 million in the Meat Talent Development program. This was created in an effort to help attract students to meat careers, as well as provide financial support to students in Wisconsin meat processing training programs, support program development, and connect the meat processing industry with potential employees.

The Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program will be distributed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The processors are required to provide a match 100% of the grant amount. The money will then be awarded through a competitive selection process.

“Through these historic investments, Wisconsin’s meat processing industry will continue to thrive and remain as a national leader for years to come,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski.

The application period for these grants are now open and can be found on DATCP’s website. The applications for the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants are due at 5 p.m. on August 19.

