$1.5 million set to provide more mental health resources at Dane Co. schools

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is putting $1.5 million in funds toward increasing mental health services at area schools, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday.

The funds are in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, which will help schools add more staff and resources to work with teachers and students.

Mental health and substance use treatment services will be provided in school buildings and through telehealth services.

“Behavioral health needs continue to be one of the most pervasive challenges facing families,” Parisi said. “We know these needs have only been exacerbated by the pandemic and the challenging events of the past couple of years. That’s why it’s important for the county, schools, and families to come together to explore ways that we can do more, together.”

Area school districts can submit proposals in the coming week on how to best allocate the funds, which will be awarded to properly staff districts by the fall. Parisi noted that the funds will be available for the next few years.

