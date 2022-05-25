2nd man convicted in Anisa Scott’s killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a week after Andre Brown was convicted in the killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott nearly two years ago, the other man accused in her death also pleaded guilty.

On Wednesday, Perrion Carreon returned to a Dane Co. courtroom for a plea hearing where he was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide – party to a crime and attempted first-degree attempted homicide – party to a crime.

Carreon, 21, will be sentenced on Sept. 19. His plea hearing, which was announced on Friday, came about a month before he was set to stand trial and on the same day as Brown entered his guilty plea.

Brown was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree homicide. He is due to be sentenced on Sept. 12.

Andre Brown appears in a Dane Co. courtroom for a plea hearing, on May 20, 2022. (WMTV-TV/Curt Lenz)

Anisa Scott died the day after she was shot on Aug. 11 while riding in a car on Madison’s near east side. According to prosecutors, she was found unconscious in the passenger seat of a vehicle that had multiple bullet holes in it.

The Madison Police Department previously indicated that Anisa was not likely the intended target, that Brown and Carreon had been targeting the driver, who was identified as Christopher Carthans.

Carthans told MPD officers that Anisa was his girlfriend’s daughter. He recounted driving on E. Washington Ave. when he heard glass breaking and realized someone was shooting at the vehicle. Carthans stated he immediately pulled over and called 911 after seeing Anisa was hurt.

With the help of city and state traffic cameras, MPD investigators concluded that seven to eight shots were fired from the shooter’s Kia Optima at the Anisa and Carthan’s vehicle.

Anisa was taken off life support the next day at 11:11 a.m. Her family said at the time they picked that time because she was injured on the 11th and she was 11 years old.

Anisa Scott (Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co.)

