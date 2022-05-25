Advertisement

Brewers place OF Hunter Renfroe on IL with hamstring strain

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and selected infielder-outfielder Mark Mathias from Triple-A Nashville
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and selected infielder-outfielder Mark Mathias from Triple-A Nashville.

Renfroe was injured during Monday night's 3-2, 10-inning loss to the San Diego Padres. He was hitting .266 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Manager Craig Counsell said before Tuesday night's game that an MRI showed a low-grade hamstring strain and that Renfroe could miss two weeks.

“We're going to miss Hunter,” Counsell said. "He's been a regular for us, he's been a good presence for us, he's been a really good offensive player for us. We're going to miss that, for sure. Again, it challenges your depth.

“He's played incredible defense this year, I think," Counsell added. "His arm had to be one of the most valuable arms in all baseball in the outfield.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics...
Giannis, Jokic, Doncic, Booker, Tatum on All-NBA first team
$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered
(FILE)
Azocar lifts Padres to 3-2 win over Brewers in 10 innings
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will keep voters on the rolls for now after they deadlocked...
Republican fake elector running to lead election commission