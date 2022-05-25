Advertisement

Dane Co. authorities investigate death of 38-year-old woman

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The death of a 38-year-old woman is being investigated Wednesday by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency revealed that it responded to a home around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on York Center Road in the Town of York. Authorities did not state the reason they responded to the home.

Officials canvassed the area and interviewed people through the night, the sheriff’s office stated. Deputies are still working in the area to collect evidence and process the scene.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office stated that the medical examiner’s office has performed an autopsy on the woman. Her name will be released after her family is notified.

Deputies did not release information on the nature of the death.

Anyone with information on this death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 608-284-6900. Any additional information on the case will be shared as it becomes available, the department noted.

