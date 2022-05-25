Dane Co. Sheriff steps up patrols around schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a reminder to ‘hold your children extra tight today,’ the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office assured families extra deputies will be dispatched to schools across the county to keep them safe.

The increased patrols come in the wake of the tragic killing of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday afternoon. The deputies will cover every school where the Sheriff’s Office has primary jurisdiction.

The Sheriff’s Office also used its statement to remind everyone across the community to be vigilant about whet they see around them.

To help do that, the Sheriff’ Office offers Emergency Preparedness training for the community. There are classes for both learning basic bleed control principles that provide hands on training as well as active assailant preparedness. More information is available here.

The training website also provides general tips to keep in mind:

Be Prepared

Be aware of your surroundings

Positioning in the room

Have an exit plan

Keep distance between you and the source

Create Barriers

Defend yourself

Delay/Disrupt

Learn how to recognize signs of violent behavior

Learn Protective and preventative safety measures

If You See Something, Say Something

Always be observant

Be aware of vehicles which are out of place

Report someone who may be testing Security or “scoping” a place out

Take threats seriously (verbal, written, phoned)

Report concerns to 911!

