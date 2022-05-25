Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff steps up patrols around schools

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a reminder to ‘hold your children extra tight today,’ the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office assured families extra deputies will be dispatched to schools across the county to keep them safe.

The increased patrols come in the wake of the tragic killing of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday afternoon. The deputies will cover every school where the Sheriff’s Office has primary jurisdiction.

The Sheriff’s Office also used its statement to remind everyone across the community to be vigilant about whet they see around them.

To help do that, the Sheriff’ Office offers Emergency Preparedness training for the community. There are classes for both learning basic bleed control principles that provide hands on training as well as active assailant preparedness. More information is available here.

The training website also provides general tips to keep in mind:

Be Prepared

  • Be aware of your surroundings
  • Positioning in the room
  • Have an exit plan
  • Keep distance between you and the source
  • Create Barriers
  • Defend yourself
  • Delay/Disrupt
  • Learn how to recognize signs of violent behavior
  • Learn Protective and preventative safety measures

If You See Something, Say Something

  • Always be observant
  • Be aware of vehicles which are out of place
  • Report someone who may be testing Security or “scoping” a place out
  • Take threats seriously (verbal, written, phoned)
  • Report concerns to 911!

