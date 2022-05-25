Girls on the Run Spring 5K returns to Middleton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 11th annual Girl’s on the Run Spring 5K will be held at Middleton High School next weekend.

The event, which is a non-competitive and non-timed 3.1-mile run, will happen on Saturday, June 4 at 9 a.m., according to Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin.

The run is meant to be a celebration for girls who are enrolled in the eight-week ‘Girls on the Run’ youth developmental program.

The Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin said the curriculum consists of discussions, activities, and running games that are designed to equip the girls to build peer connections and foster community service.

The Executive Director for Girls on the Run of South-Central Wisconsin, Christine Benedict, shared her excitement to be able to hold the race this year.

“We are so excited to be able to gather together again safely in celebration of all that our participants and their coaches have accomplished this season,” Benedict said. “Crossing the finish line gives participants a tangible sense of achievement and a framework for setting and achieving life goals,” she continued.

Though the event is designed for girls in grades 3 – 8, the event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend.

The Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin also said that approximately 2,500 people will participate in the event, with some of the runners being students, coaches, running buddies, and community members.

