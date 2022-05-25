Advertisement

Justices debate Wisconsin school’s gender change policy

(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is wrestling with whether to block a Madison school district policy that prohibits staff from informing parents that their children have changed genders.

The school district adopted a policy in 2018 that requires staff to use names and pronouns of a student’s choosing without parental consent or notice.

A group of parents sued in 2020 alleging the policy violates their constitutional rights to direct their children’s upbringing.

The parents’ attorney, Luke Berg, told the justices during oral arguments Tuesday that the policy amounts to an experiment on children.

Adam Prinson, an attorney representing three Madison high schools’ gender equity associations, countered that the schools are protecting children’s privacy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend

Latest News

Common Threads Family Resource Center was shocked to hear their school program was chosen for...
Madison nonprofit chosen for Design for a Difference interior makeover
Sun Prairie West High School nears completion ahead of fall 2022 open.
Early school release paves way for summer projects, new high school in Sun Prairie
WisDOT is asking travelers to buckle up, put their phones down, plan their routes and drive...
Wisconsin DOT: Buckle up, keep phones down during Memorial Day weekend travels
MFD response vehicles outside 1001 University Avenue
128-unit Madison apartment complex evacuated after high carbon monoxide levels detected