Local cornhole players find community at Mad City

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Monday night at Pooley’s Sports Bar and Event Center, just under 100 people gather to play cornhole.

It’s a community that has rapidly grown in Madison, led by Mad City Cornhole Directors, Stacey and Aaron Washa.

Stacey Washa said the idea to create Mad City Cornhole came from her wanting something she can do with her husband Aaron.

“I wanted to get in a league so I could get better and realized there was nothing out there,” Washa said. “And so we decided to start one.”

Mad City started out with just six boards, now they host a weekly Monday Night League, on top of monthly American Cornhole League tournaments.

“My whole plan really was just to be able to play with him and get better,” Washa said. “We grew so much I don’t really get to play with him all the time so that part kind of backfired but in a good way.”

Mad City welcomes all ages, and all skill levels. Their Monday Night League has social, intermediate and competitive divisions with payouts in each division.

“We’re just gonna grow with it, that’s what we said right from the beginning,” Washa said. “That’s what we’ve done and I’m not gonna hold it back.”

Mad City has several Summer Festival Tournaments coming up over the next several weeks:

May 29th (Sunday) World’s Largest Brat Fest

June 18th (Saturday) Taste of Stoughton

June 25th (Saturday) Dane Firefighters’ Festival

July 10th (Sunday) Lodi Agricultural Fair

July 30th (Saturday) WaunaFest (Waunakee, WI)

August 20th (Saturday) Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival

For more information on how to register to play, you can visit Mad City’s Facebook page.

