Madison man accused of robbing two area businesses

(WILX)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man from Madison has been accused of robbing two Madison businesses in April, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Scott C. Tolliver allegedly robbed the McDonald’s on Regent Street and Walgreens on East Campus Mall at around 9 p.m. on April 15, 2022. The University of Wisconsin-Madison issued an alert on the night of the alleged incidents, warning the public to avoid the area.

According to the police report, the robberies allegedly occurred by means of actual and threatened force, violence, and fear of injury.

If convicted, Tolliver faces a maximum penalty of 20 years on each count, the Dept. of Justice said.

