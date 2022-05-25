Madison nonprofit chosen for Design for a Difference interior makeover

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday, one local nonprofit organization was chosen for Floor360′s “Design for a Difference” free interior makeover!

Common Threads Family Resource Center was shocked to hear their school program was chosen for the free transformation.

“We’ve been struggling through the pandemic as a nonprofit organization and to have the support and health to be able to make this space, a better space for our students and clients. It’s just, it’s just incredible,” Common Thread’s Executive Director Kate Poppe said.

The Common Threads School Program serves students who are autistic or neurodivergent. Poppe said sensory issues tend to be strong in the students they serve.

“So having space that feels comforting and cozy is going to be really huge for them. Right now, we have the concrete floors, and it doesn’t feel really great to be in this space,” Poppe said.

The Common Threads School Program Director Rebecca Ryan said even the design you don’t see, like storage solutions, will be helpful.

“There’s a lot of things that we need to move in and out of the space. So having storage where we can quickly access things and then put them away when they’re not needed. So, they’re not, don’t become distracting. Those things will help,” Ryan said.

The 5,500-foot former warehouse, fit with giant swings, an art room, quiet rooms and a full kitchen is a challenge designers with Floor360 can’t wait to take on.

“To come in and make sure that we do justice to the sensory element here I think is going to be huge. So making sure that the design can reflect the good amount of energy that they need at times when they need to be a little more calm. And give them the energy to work when they need to work and try to figure that out and really translate that really well will be fun for us to do but maybe you know maybe a challenge but something fun and different,” Floor360′s Angela Skalitzky said.

Right now, 30 designers are signed up and ready to help with the transformation but Skalitzky said they are looking anyone who wants to help.

“We’re always looking for more design team members. We’re always looking for donors. We’re looking for people who just want to come in and help paint the space during the makeover help with anything you can help with. This is all based on donations and volunteer time,” Skalitzky said.

“Design for a Difference” is a community project and relies on donors and volunteers, if you would like to help out you can go to floor360.com/designforadifference.

