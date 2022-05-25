MPD discusses challenges of “life-like” toy guns following La Follette case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers stepped up patrols at La Follette High School on Monday after a gun was found in a student’s backpack. The MPD says the weapon is real, but the magazine belonged to an airsoft gun. The incident brings to light concerns officers have surrounding things some consider toys, like an airsoft gun, but appear very real.

“Everything we would expect to find, at least on a real Glock pistol, we saw at least in the still,” said Sargent Kimba Tieu, use of force coordinator for the MPD.

He says manufacturers make such guns so realistic that even a trained eye is hard-pressed to tell the difference.

“Toy manufacturers or airsoft manufacturers, again, seems like there’s very little regulation so while some, more ethically, attempt to put on a red or orange tip or barrel on the end of the barrel, not everyone does,” said Tieu.

Owner of a range in Mount Horeb called the Airsoft Pit, Steven Ceithamer, says such guns are realistic because they are used for training or to market to gun enthusiasts. While many have orange tips at the end of the barrel that are often removed.

“For the most part, everyone says not to do it, but most people do it anyway,” said Ceithamer.

So many airsoft guns that look like the real thing, with what the MPD says is a lack of regulation, which offer more opportunities to put officers in challenging situations.

“In the moment, right, if it’s being brandished if someone is threatening a member of the public or us, whether real or fake, we’re going to treat it as real until we know otherwise,” said Tieu.

Both Tieu and Ceithamer encourage people to treat any gun as if it was a real gun and only have it in the appropriate setting.

“It’s still a gun, so treat it like a real gun, don’t point it at somebody, don’t bring it into public places; it’s still a weapon and can hurt somebody,” said Ceithamer.

According to the MPD report, officers were called to the high school, in the 700 block of Pflaum Rd., around 9 a.m. after staff took the weapon from the student. MPD added the gun, which an image showed had a ‘Shut Up’ sticker on the barrel, had previously been reported stolen.

The 16-year-old student was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Reception Center.

