Advertisement

Oreo and Ritz unite for ‘cookie cracker sandwich’

Ritz and Oreo team up for a sweet and salty snack and are giving away a thousand packs of "Oreo...
Ritz and Oreo team up for a sweet and salty snack and are giving away a thousand packs of "Oreo x Ritz."(Mondelez)
By CNN
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ritz and Oreo have teamed up for an interesting snack collaboration. It’s a sweet and salty fusion called “Oreo X Ritz.”

The treat is one part cracker and another part cookie joined together by a layer of peanut butter-flavored creme and a layer or cookie creme.

The two brands are owned by Mondelēz International.

The company has only produced 1,000 packs so far and is giving them away for free at oreo.com/ritz starting on Thursday.

If you want to try them, you just have to pay a shipping fee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend

Latest News

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Congressional Budget Office says inflation to last into 2023
Dane Co. authorities investigate death of 38-year-old woman
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden signs policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death
Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a...
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas mass shooting news conference