Pet of the Week: Meet Buck!

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re in need of some puppy love in your life — look no further!

Our NBC 15 Pet of the Week this week is an adorable, snuggly 2-month-old mixed breed puppy named Buck.

Buck loves absolutely everyone, and he is so thoughtful and cares very much about how others feel.

Believe it or not, Buck is the last puppy left to be adopted from his litter of eight! He would love to find his fur-ever home with a family who is prepared for him and all his puppy energy.

Interested in adopting him? He is available at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

