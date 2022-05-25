Advertisement

Poll: U.S. Supreme Court approval rating drops after leaked abortion draft opinion

Abortion-rights protesters display placards during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme...
Abortion-rights protesters display placards during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court took a steep drop following the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday.

In March, 54% of those surveyed had approved of SCOTUS’ job performance. That figure has since dropped by ten percentage points, now at 44% approval and 55% disapproval.

Table 1: Court approval trend, Sept. 2020-May 2022

Poll DatesApproveDisapprove
9/8-15/206633
7/16-26/216039
9/7-16/214950
11/1-10/215446
1/10-21/225246
3/14-24/225445
5/9-19/224455

The poll was conducted from May 9-19, which was one week after the draft opinion was leaked.

Job approval was also increasingly polarizing when it came to people’s political ideologies. Approval of the court was higher among those who identify as conservative or very conservative, but decreased among those who identify as very liberal, liberal or moderate.

The court’s job approval is also down from where it stood two years ago. Two-thirds of those polled in September of 2020 approved of the court’s job performance. A third disapproved at that time. The Marquette Law School noted that even as recent as July of 2021, six in ten people surveyed approved of SCOTUS’ job performance.

Table 2: Court approval by party identification, May 2022

Party IDApproveDisapprove
Republican6832
Independent3859
Democrat2673

The poll adds that people’s opinions of overturning Roe v. Wade has not changed in light of the leaked draft opinion.

Organizers interviewed 1,004 adults nationwide and the poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.9%.

The draft opinion, obtained by Politico, would overrule Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to end a pregnancy. The official opinion is expected to be released sometime in the next month.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

