A Rainy Wednesday Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rainy period is expected for today, tonight and Thursday. Low pressure is making its way northward through the nation’s midsection. That low will generate occasional showers and a few thunderstorms. Easterly wind will increase to around 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs today will reach the middle 60s, but not until this evening. Average highs for this time of the year are in the lower 70s.

Warmer temperatures are on the way for the holiday weekend. (wmtv)

We will then see a warming trend through the end of the week and into the holiday weekend. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s. By Saturday, highs reach the middle 70s, and by Sunday we will see highs back in the 80s. It looks mainly dry during the weekend.

Today: Cloudy with rain likely. High: 66. Wind: E 15 G30.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. Low: 60. Wind S 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. High: 69.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 69.

