School District of Janesville to offer free, nutritious meals as part of Summer Food Service Program

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Janesville announced Wednesday that they will sponsor a Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) to offer nutritious, free meals to children during the summer months.

According to the school district, the program, funded by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction, provides the nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals aren’t available.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” Liz Leedle, Assistant Manager, SDJ School Nutrition Programs said. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

Free meals will be available to children 18 years of age and under. Individuals who are over the age of 18, and who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled, are who participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the school year, are also eligible to receive the meals, the School District of Janesville said.

The SFSP meals will be provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender, or disability. The meals must be eaten on-site by participating children; the meals cannot be taken home.

The following locations will feature SFSP free meals during the summer months, according to the School District:

Start DateEnd DateLocationsHours
June 6, 2022July 1, 2022Edison Middle School11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
June 6, 2022July 1, 2022Franklin Middle School, and Jefferson, Madison, Roosevelt, and Van Buren Elementary Schools11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
June 6, 2022July 14, 2022Craig High School10:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
June 6, 2022July 14, 2022Parker High School11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
June 6, 2022August 17, 2022Bond Park Pavilion and Hedberg Public Library11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
June 6, 2022August 17, 2022Adams, Jackson, Lincoln, Washington, and Wilson Elementary Schools11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
June 6, 2022August 17, 2022Boys & Girls Club12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

