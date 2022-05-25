Sheriff’s Office: Dane Co. deputies save inmate who cut his own arms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office blames the county’s ‘antiquated jail’ for helping give one of its inmates the opportunity to take his own life.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the inmate used a jail-issued razor to intentionally cut his arms early Wednesday morning. Deputies rushed to the sixth floor of the jail, in the City-County Building, and applied a tourniquet.

The man’s injuries were described as significant, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“If not for the swift actions of the deputies who responded and provided lifesaving measures, this incident could have ended in tragedy,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in its statement on the suicide attempt.

The Sheriff’s Office noted the design of the current jail does not offer deputies a clear line of sight to the inmates under their supervision. The current facility was designed in the 1950s, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett pointed out late last year after what was then the fifth suicide attempt of the year.

At the time, Barrett was advocating for a Dane Co. Board committee to approve a $23 million increase in the project’s cost, arguing the project “could reduce the amount of attempts that individuals have to harm themselves because of the line of sight for our deputies.”

The current budget sits at $165 million.

Last week, Co. Executive Joe Parisi told Board Supervisors the county would need to borrow an additional $10 million to finish construction of the approved plan, raising the price tag to $190.1 million, or about 28 percent more than initially budgeted.

In Wednesday’s statement, the Sheriff’s Office explained inmate obtained the razor because ones who want to shave are issued disposable razors for a limited amount of time at the beginning of each day.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.