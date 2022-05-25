Stormy Weather Continues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A warm front slides through the area this evening into tonight. It will be the focal point for showers and storms. The severe threat should stay through northern Illinois, but we will keep an eye on an isolated strong storm along the stateline. Temperatures will slowly climb through the 60s tonight. We are in the warm sector Thursday, and that should help temperatures get into the lower 70s. As a cold front approaches, scattered storms will be around. These will continue into Thursday night before tapering off.

Take your brat to work Friday looks to be cloudy initially with a few sprinkles. Look for decreasing clouds during the afternoon with temperatures into the upper 60s. This will be the start of a pattern change just in time for the holiday weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs into the 70s Saturday. Highs by Sunday and Memorial Day Monday will reach the middle 80s. It will be a mostly dry forecast, but we can’t completely rule out an isolated shower at some point.

Warm temperatures remain through the middle of next week as our next weathermaker approaches. This will bring better chances of storms by Wednesday.

