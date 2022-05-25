Advertisement

Tomah Police to conduct random patrols, add presence to Tomah schools

In the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas Tuesday, the Tomah Police Department is planning to increase its presence at schools through the end of the school year.
In the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas Tuesday, the Tomah Police Department is planning to increase its presence at schools through the end of the school year.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tomah Police Department says it will be conducting random, unannounced patrols at Tomah Area School District schools through the end of the school year in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas Tuesday.

The Police Department posted on Facebook that they are informing the public so that people aren’t worried when they see police vehicles at schools as they do the patrols.

In the post, the Police Department said “We will do everything within our capabilities to stand between evil and our kids.”

The post said that there would be law enforcement at the start and end of each school day “at as many schools as possible.” It read, “If you see something, say something,” and encouraged children to report threats made by other students or adults.

Posted by Tomah Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

According to the Associated Press, a lone gunman killed at least 18 children and three adults before being killed by law enforcement at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday evening, calling for legislative action on making gun laws. Wisconsin political leaders offered their condolences in response to the mass shooting. Flags were ordered to fly at half-staff through Saturday by both the federal government and state governments across the U.S. to honor the victims.

The Tomah Police Department expressed their condolences for the families in Texas in the post, writing “We are saddened at yet another senseless act of violence perpetrated against our country’s children. The members of the Tomah Police Department extend our condolences to the victims of this tragedy and to the family, friends, and colleagues of those impacted by today’s events in Uvalde, Texas.”

Anyone seeking information about the Police Department’s plans is asked to contact Assistant Chief Eric Pedersen of the Tomah Police Department.

