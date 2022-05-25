Traditional Union Terrace season returns with new art, film, music activities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following two summers of limited programming due to COVID-19, traditional in-person entertainment has now returned to the Memorial Union Terrace, the venue announced Wednesday.

Free concerts, film showings, outdoor events, recreation equipment rentals, and art events will return this summer. New activities, including a Terrace Art Cart, which will offer DYI art kits for purchase, will also be featured.

“With events and activities every week of Terrace season, this summer is the perfect time to visit the Terrace, whether you love the Memorial Union or are visiting for the first time,” Heidi Lang, Wisconsin Union associate director for social education said.

Terrace season 2022 will feature two free film showings series at the UW Credit Union Terrace Stage. “Monday Lakeside Cinema: Surfing Through the Summer” will take place on Mondays at 9 p.m. from May 30 - Sept. 5. “Sunday Lakeside Cinema; Hot Girl Summer” will occur on select Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning on June 12. Free concerts, including a July weekend music lineup will feature a variety of local artists, the Terrace said.

The team at Wheelhouse Studios, Wisconsin Union’s open arts studio, will host Terrace Art Zone, free art projects that will be available Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4-7 p.m. from June through August.

Yoga classes on the Terrace, standup paddleboard yoga on Lake Mendota, summer paddling rentals, and other outdoor recreation events will be available for another season. During the newly established Member Thursdays, Wisconsin Union annual and lifetime members will be able to return paddling equipment at a 10% discount. Members can also purchase Terrace Art Cart kits at a 10% discount, according to the Memorial Union Terrace.

A variety of food options are available to attendees including the Brat Stand, food at der Rathskeller, Lakeview Lounge, and desserts at the Daily Scoop.

The most up-to-date event listings and other Terrace season information cane be found here: TerraceSummer.com. Schedules are subject to change and additional showings will be announced in the future. Seating is first come, first served during the live music and film showings.

