Underdog Pet Rescue looks to expand through capital campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Kitten season” brings triple the number of adoptable cats to Underdog Pet Rescue in Madison during the spring, but those new litters are not all that’s keeping the non-profit busy.

On top of finding animals their forever homes, Underdog operates a vet clinic in east Madison. This is not only to care for adoptable pets, but to offer low-income clients vet services at a good rate. The demand for their services is growing, but their current space on South Fair Oaks Avenue is too small to accommodate those needs.

Underdog has started a capital campaign to raise $500,000 to move into a larger space. The goal is to double the number of animals the clinic serves in a day and offer services like grooming and doggy daycare. So far, they have raised nearly $82,000.

“We see a lot of animals from down south, that’s where we get our rescues from, and a lot of them have so many health issues from being neglected. So, it’s really important that when they come up here we can take care of all those medical issues and get them healthy so that they can find a good home,” said Dr. Lenore Saindon, a Veterinarian at Underdog Pet Rescue.

Dr. Saindon said there are several factors that have contributed to the surge in patients. “There has been a lot of returns due to a lot of people adopting during COVID and not knowing what to expect so we have seen an increase in returns. I would also say that we’ve seen a lot of increase in financial need as well through COVID causing difficult times for people.”

Most of the adoptable animals at Underdog Pet Rescue come from overcrowded shelters in the south and are housed at volunteer foster homes in the Madison area. They currently have more than 140 cats or kittens and over more than 70 dogs or puppies up for adoption.

