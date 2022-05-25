Advertisement

Walmart pulls ‘tone-deaf’ Juneteenth products after criticism

Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the...
Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., as a "marketing scheme" for its products.(cnn newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is pulling products, including an ice cream, that were attempting to commemorate Juneteenth after a social media backlash.

The Juneteenth ice cream featured a message to celebrate African American culture, but critics called it a tone-death effort to cash in on the federal holiday.

Walmart released a statement and apologized, saying the company is removing such items as appropriate.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend

Latest News

People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Texas school shooting kills 19 children, 2 adults
Common Threads Family Resource Center was shocked to hear their school program was chosen for...
Madison nonprofit chosen for Design for a Difference interior makeover
Justices debate Wisconsin school’s gender change policy