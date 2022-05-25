Advertisement

Wisconsin average deaths tick up from near all-time low, hospitalizations stay flat

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Newly reported deaths have pushed the seven-day rolling average from the zero reported on Tuesday. The Department of Health Services latest update included ten deaths recorded over the past day and added seven to the previous day’s total.

Along with several more included from late last week, the seven-day rolling average was pushed to three per day. On Tuesday, the DHS report only included two deaths over the previous seven-day period which allowed the average to hit 0.29 deaths per day, which the agency’s tracker rounded down to show an average of zero.

Even with the jumps in recent daily totals, the rolling average remains relatively low compared to the fall and winter months. Since the beginning of April, it has been below four per day for all but a week. The ten deaths reported Wednesday was also only the third time in the past two months that a single day total hit double digits.

New COVID-19 cases continued their downward trend, falling for the ninth day straight, DHS numbers show. State health officials tallied 1,803 cases over the past day, which allowed the seven-day rolling average to dip to 1,829 cases per day.

DHS’ weekly report on hospitalizations saw COVID-19-related admittances level off over the previous two weeks. All seven regions – as well as, obviously, the state as a whole – fell into the ‘no significant change’ category for the trajectories of their hospitalizations. Last Wednesday, the state had reported rising figures across southern Wisconsin, from Green Co. to Milwaukee Co. and in the northeastern part of the state.

