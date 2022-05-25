Wisconsin educational leaders speak out on Texas school shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin educational leaders are providing mental health resources for students and calling for collaboration on laws to keep them safe following a mass shooting Tuesday at a Texas elementary school.

State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly stated Wednesday that gun violence has led her to discuss issues that go further than traditional school policy.

“The education of Wisconsin students and the safety of our children and educators in our schools must be addressed - not tomorrow, not next month, and not after the next loss of life,” Underly said. “Every day is the right time to protect the lives of children; the day after a school shooting is already a day too late.”

Underly called on local, state and the federal government to move forward with gun reform laws. She also criticized society for normalizing a culture where gun violence is accepted.

“Our students cannot learn if they are not alive,” Underly said. “It sickens me that I have to say that, but I will keep saying it until our kids are safe.”

Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins stated that the heartbreak he is feeling is not unfamiliar.

“The disturbing frequency of these senseless acts of violence are incredibly difficult to process, with each tragedy contributing to cumulative trauma, especially when involving the loss of so many of our youngest and most precious,” Jenkins said. “We must do better.”

Jenkins echoed what Underly demanded in terms of working together with government officials, communities and businesses on creating laws and providing resources to keep kids safe.

MMSD also encouraging students who need support or may have troubling processing the shooting to reach out to their school’s Student Services staff members. Jenkins also assured families that MMSD is “committed to the safety of our students and schools.”

The Middleton Cross Plains Area School District student services staff are ready to provide support to students and additional law enforcement have been requested to patrol around schools, a letter sent out to all families stated Tuesday.

“Keeping our students and staff safe and secure remains our number one priority and when situations like the one today in Texas arise, we are reminded of the important role that we all play in keeping our schools safe,” Superintendent Dana Monogue said. “Our hearts go out to those impacted by this gut-wrenching tragedy.”

The fatal shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two children.

