Advertisement

Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to US Capitol riot charges

A Wisconsin man accused of participating in last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges
A video screenshot of Riley Kasper on Jan. 6, 2021.
A video screenshot of Riley Kasper on Jan. 6, 2021.(Department of Justice)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of participating in last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges.

Riley Kasper, 23, of Pulaski, is accused of pepper-spraying law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 riot and faces charges that include assaulting officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon to inflict bodily injury and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, WLUK-TV reported.

Prosecutors say Kasper communicated on social media with another individual about the melee.

“I pepper sprayed 3 cops so bad they got undressed and went home,” Kasper said. “As you can see in that video, it was my group that busted the first gate and kept chasing the cops down and pushing them back at the capitol.”

About 800 defendants have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Roughly 300 pleaded guilty. Juries have convicted four other defendants after trials.

Charges in the riot range from misdemeanor offenses for those who only entered the Capitol to seditious conspiracy charges against members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group.

Most Read

Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Madison clerk flummoxed by attempted armed robber

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics...
Giannis, Jokic, Doncic, Booker, Tatum on All-NBA first team
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers place OF Hunter Renfroe on IL with hamstring strain
$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered
(FILE)
Azocar lifts Padres to 3-2 win over Brewers in 10 innings