3 hurt in Madison stabbings overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after three people were stabbed early Thursday morning.

According to an incident report, the stabbing happened in 1500 block of North Stoughton Road at 1:06 a.m.

Officials say, the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

All three victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is still at large, according to police.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.