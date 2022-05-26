3 hurt in Madison stabbings overnight
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after three people were stabbed early Thursday morning.
According to an incident report, the stabbing happened in 1500 block of North Stoughton Road at 1:06 a.m.
Officials say, the suspect left the scene before police arrived.
All three victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is still at large, according to police.
An investigation is still ongoing.
