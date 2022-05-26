Advertisement

3 hurt in Madison stabbings overnight

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Sasha VanAllen
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after three people were stabbed early Thursday morning.

According to an incident report, the stabbing happened in 1500 block of North Stoughton Road at 1:06 a.m.

Officials say, the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

All three victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is still at large, according to police.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Much warmer weather is on the way for the holiday weekend.
A Warm Holiday Weekend Forecast
Celebrate Take Your Brat to Work Day, on May 27, 2022.
NBC15′s Take Your Brat to Work Day! | Click here to order
MMSD provides mental health resources, support for families after Texas shooting
DOJ tracks school threat prevalence in Wisconsin
DOJ tracks school threat prevalence in Wisconsin