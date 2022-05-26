4 fun events to check out in Janesville next month!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As you make your summer plans, you may want to consider a visit to Janesville!

There are a number of events coming up in Rock County in the month of June.

At the beginning of the month, there’s an event in conjunction with National Trails Day at Riverside Park on June 4.

The following Saturday, Classic Cruzers return to downtown Janesville on June 11.

Mid month, the city is hosting the Town Square Grand Prix — also in downtown Janesville. The road bike race will take place on June 16.

Finally, there’s a fundraiser to celebrate Anthony Bourdain at the end of the month. The Sandwich Bar restaurant will host the ‘Negronis for Tony’ event on June 25 with 5 dollar negronis and all proceeds go to HealthNet of Rock County to support mental health services.

To learn more about upcoming events or new establishments in Janesville, check out the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau website.

