Amber Lundgren convicted in Sauk Co. killing

Amber M. Lundgren
Amber M. Lundgren(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Richland Center woman who shot and killed a man in 2019 that she claimed had tried touching her as they drove from a casino parking lot was convicted Wednesday for his death.

Court records show a jury found Amber Lundgren guilty of first-degree intentional homicide as well as for carrying a concealed weapon just hours after deliberations began. A sentencing date has not been set.

The criminal complaint against Lungren indicated that the victim, Christopher Lytle, she told investigators – after initially claiming she had not seen him in 13 years – that he had contacted her asking to do drugs together.

Officers reviewed security camera footage from Ho-Chunk Casino, in Wisconsin Dells, dated to Sept. 22, the day Lytle was killed, and saw Lytle getting into a vehicle that was determined to be hers. The complaint states Lungren told investigators Lytle touched her after they left the casino parking lot.

Lungren claimed they started physically fighting and she pulled over. At some point during the confrontation, Lundgren drew a pistol and shot Lytle in the head. The complaint noted that investigators had told Lundgren at the time of her interview that a self-defense claim was a hard sell because she never called 911 or checked to see if Lytle was still alive.

