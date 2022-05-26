Advertisement

Armed felon sentenced to 42 months in federal prison

A Middleton man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in federal prison for...
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon.

On July 19, 2021, Anthony Brooks, 30, was in a hotel parking lot in Madison when he grabbed a gun from his car, pointed it at two hotel security officers and threatened to shoot them.

Brooks, who was intoxicated at the time, fled the scene and was arrested nearby in possession of a loaded firearm.

Brooks was previously convicted as a felon in possession of a firearm in Dane County in 2017.

During Brooks’ sentencing, Judge James D. Peterson highlighted the serious nature of the offense and risk the defendant posed to the public. He further stressed the defendant’s significant criminal history and noncompliance with previous terms of supervision.

Judge Peterson said a significant prison term was warranted to protect the public from Brooks’ aggravated and violent behavior.

