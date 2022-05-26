Black Girl Magic Conference connects Black women leaders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Black Girl Magic Conference returned to Madison College Thursday to inspire and uplift future female Black leaders.

Six hundred fourth through eighth graders from the Madison, Oregon and Middleton school districts gathered at Madison College for the day-long retreat.

“It’s all about empowering Black girls and just being together,” Madison East High School freshman Mariam said.

The event featured a morning fitness class and breakout sessions throughout the day led by industry leaders, community partners and entrepreneurs.

“I think it’s important because we don’t see too many of our people coming together and we need more of that. We need more support and love and you know, just empowerment,” Mariam said.

The theme of this year’s conference was “Homecoming,” in part because it was the first in-person celebration after two years of holding the event virtually during the pandemic.

“Our girls can’t wait to reconnect with each other,” Black Girl Magic Conference founder Rosa Thompson said. “That’s why this is truly a homecoming - because our students have been anticipating the return of this celebration. We’re bringing back that much-needed space that boosts our girls’ confidence and affirms their pride in their culture and capabilities.”

The conference started back in 2018, with 80 girls attending that year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.