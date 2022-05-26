Advertisement

Celebration of life to be held for MPD detective who died after cancer battle

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A celebration of life will be held Thursday for a Madison Police Department detective who died recently of cancer.

Detective Amanda Analla died last Tuesday following a battle with HLH and Non-Hodgkin’s T Cell Lymphoma. She was 35 years old.

Madison PD Sgt. Kimberly Alan stated that Analla has a special relationship with the community she served and will be missed.

“She was so compassionate and just policed with her whole heart when she was here, she was giving all of herself and trying to help people however she could,” Alan said. “And the only time she was frustrated was when she couldn’t.”

Services are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the Cress Center in Madison.

