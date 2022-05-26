DNR wardens to ride popular state trials Memorial Day weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens and DNR park staff will be finding adventure along popular state trails this Memorial Day weekend.

The DNR is warning the public that wardens will be joining the public along the Military Ridge State Trial, among other state trails.

Staff will be out on the trails checking for trail passes and stressing safety tips. They will be ready to answer questions from the public as well.

Wardens will not be selling trail passes, so trail users must have their passes before hitting the trail.

“Some of our trails have mixed uses. A bike rider may come upon walkers or joggers, so bike riders should watch their speed and be aware of trail etiquette,” DNR Conservation Warden Jake Donar said. “The goal is to help everyone on the trails enjoy their time in nature. A big help will be for riders to purchase their trail passes before starting their outing.”

A state trail pass is required for everyone 16 and older biking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding or in-line skating on the state trail system.

An annual pass is $25, and a daily pass is $5. A pass is not required for those who walk, jog or hike the trails.

Signs are posted at trailheads on the trails that require a pass. The funds from trail pass sales are used to maintain the trails.

Trail passes can be purchased at any state park office window, self-registration station, some local businesses or a trailhead where kiosks are present. Passes can also be purchased over the phone by contacting any state park.

The Military Ridge State Trial is a 40-mile trail in Iowa and Dane counties that connects Dodgeville and Madison by way of an 1855 military route. The trail runs along the southern borders of Governor Dodge and Blue Mound state parks, passing by agricultural lands, woods, wetlands and prairies.

