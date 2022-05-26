Advertisement

Former Madison East principal to serve as next principal of Capital High

Sean Leavy
Sean Leavy(MMSD)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Madison East High School principal will serve as the next principal of Capital High, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed Wednesday.

Sean Leavy, who currently works as Director of Multi-tiered System of Supports and Master of Scheduling for Madison Metropolitan School District, will take over as the next principal.

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds noted that Leavy has held an array of leadership positions in both Wisconsin districts and those out of state. He served as associate principal at Central High School District of Westosha for 10 years, as assistant principal at Beloit Memorial School District for three years and was elected to the Board of Education in Beloit. He also served as assistant principal at Columbus City School in Ohio, the largest school district in the state, for two years.

Leavy was the principal at Madison East for less than two months into his first year during the 2021-22 school year before taking an administrative role within the district. His departure came two weeks after a student-led walkout at the school.

According to an email sent out by MMSD to Capital High families obtained by NBC15, it states the current principal, Quinn Craugh, accepted a leadership position with another school district.

